Sharad Pawar शरद पवार यांची तब्येत बिघडली, तातडीने पुण्यात आणले

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाचे अध्यक्ष शरद पवार यांची प्रकृती बिघडल्याचे समोर आले आहे. त्यांना श्वास घ्यायला त्रास होत असल्याने बारामतीवरून पुण्याला आणण्यात आले. सध्या त्यांच्यावर रुबी हॉल रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरू आहेत. ANI ने याबाबत वृत्त दिले आहे.

NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar is being taken to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune from Baramati after his health deteriorated. He has some complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing: Office of Sharad Pawar

