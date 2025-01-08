Tirupati Temple Stampede तिरुपती मंदिरात चेंगराचेंगरी, 4 भाविकांचा मृत्यू

देशातील लाखो भाविकांचे श्रद्धास्थान असलेल्या आंध्र प्रदेशातील तिरुपती मंदिरातील तिकीट काऊंटरजवळ चेंगराचेंगरी झाली आहे. या चेंगराचेंगरीत एका महिलेसह चार जणांचा मृत्यू झाला. या दुर्घटनेत दीडशेहून अधिक भाविक जखमी झाल्याचे समजते.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Four people died in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the… pic.twitter.com/655uJ7NEiK

