Tirupati Temple Stampede तिरुपती मंदिरात चेंगराचेंगरी, 4 भाविकांचा मृत्यू

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

देशातील लाखो भाविकांचे श्रद्धास्थान असलेल्या आंध्र प्रदेशातील तिरुपती मंदिरातील तिकीट काऊंटरजवळ चेंगराचेंगरी झाली आहे. या चेंगराचेंगरीत एका महिलेसह चार जणांचा मृत्यू झाला. या दुर्घटनेत दीडशेहून अधिक भाविक जखमी झाल्याचे समजते.

