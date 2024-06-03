चाकरमान्यांचे पुन्हा हाल, बोरिवली स्थानकात तांत्रिक बिघाड; पश्चिम रेल्वेची वाहतूक विस्कळीत

बोरिवली स्थानकात काही तांत्रिक बिघाड झाल्याने प्लॅटफॉर्म क्रमांक 1 आणि 2 वरील रेल्वेसेवा पूर्णपणे ठप्प झाली आहे. त्यामुळे पश्चिम रेल्वेची वाहतूक सेवा विस्कळीत झाली असून रेल्वे स्थानकावर मोठ्या प्रमाणात गर्दी झाली आहे. आठवड्याच्या पहिल्याच दिवशी कामाला जाण्याच्या वेळेत हा गोंधळ झाल्याने प्रवाशांचे हाल होत आहेत.

