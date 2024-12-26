माजी पंतप्रधान मनमोहन सिंह यांची प्रकृती खालावली, एम्समध्ये दाखल

माजी पंतप्रधान मनमोहन सिंह यांची प्रकृती खालावली आहे. त्यांना दिल्लीच्या एम्स रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. सिंह यांची प्रकृती चिंताजनक असल्याची माहिती सुत्रांनी दिली आहे. सिंह हे 92 वर्षांचे असून त्यांना आपात्कालीन विभागात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. सिंह यांची प्रकृती का ढासळली याचे कारण अद्याप स्पष्ट झालेले नाही.

