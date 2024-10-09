हिंदुस्थानचा उद्योग महर्षी हरपला… देश हळहळला, रतन टाटा यांचे निधन

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

ज्येष्ठ उद्योजक आणि टाटा सन्सचे माजी चेअरमन हिंदुस्थानचे उद्योग महर्षी रतन टाटा यांचे निधन झाले आहे. पीटीआयने याबाबतचे वृत्त दिले आहे. ते 86 वर्षांचे होते.

रक्तदाब कमी झाल्याने रतन टाटा यांना सोमवारी पहाटे ब्रीच कँडी रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले होते. तेव्हापासून त्यांच्यावर  अतिदक्षता विभागात उपचार सुरू होते. अखेर बुधवारी रात्री त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी