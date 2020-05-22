83 दिवसांनंतर पंतप्रधानांचा दिल्लीबाहेर पहिला दौरा, बंगाल-ओडिशाची पाहणी करणार

अम्फन वादळामुळे झालेल्या नुकसानाची पाहणी करण्यासाठी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी हे दौऱ्यावर निघाले आहेत. ते बंगाल आणि ओडिशा या दोन राज्यांचा हवाई दौरा करणार आहेत.

पंतप्रधानांनी लॉकडाऊन घोषित करण्याआधीचा शेवटचा दौरा हा 83 दिवसांपूर्वी केला होता. 29 फेब्रुवारीला ते उत्तर प्रदेशातील प्रयागराज आणि चित्रकूटच्या दौऱ्यावर गेले होते.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of #CycloneAmphan . He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later today. PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today. pic.twitter.com/J6GC7vrMJP

पंतप्रधान कार्यालयाने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार नरेंद्र मोदी हे पाहणी केल्यानंतर आढावा बैठकीतही भाग घेणार आहेत. या बैठकीमध्ये वादळाचा तडाखा बसलेल्या भागातील मदत आणि पुनर्वसन कार्याबद्दल चर्चा होणार आहे.

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

