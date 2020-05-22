83 दिवसांनंतर पंतप्रधानांचा दिल्लीबाहेर पहिला दौरा, बंगाल-ओडिशाची पाहणी करणार

अम्फन वादळामुळे झालेल्या नुकसानाची पाहणी करण्यासाठी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी हे दौऱ्यावर निघाले आहेत. ते बंगाल आणि ओडिशा या दोन राज्यांचा हवाई दौरा करणार आहेत.

पंतप्रधानांनी लॉकडाऊन घोषित करण्याआधीचा शेवटचा दौरा हा 83 दिवसांपूर्वी केला होता. 29 फेब्रुवारीला ते उत्तर प्रदेशातील प्रयागराज आणि चित्रकूटच्या दौऱ्यावर गेले होते.

पंतप्रधान कार्यालयाने दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार नरेंद्र मोदी हे पाहणी केल्यानंतर आढावा बैठकीतही भाग घेणार आहेत. या बैठकीमध्ये वादळाचा तडाखा बसलेल्या भागातील मदत आणि पुनर्वसन कार्याबद्दल चर्चा होणार आहे.

