मुंबईत थंडीची लाट नाही, घसरलेले तापमान सामान्य बाब; मुंबई वेधशाळेची माहिती

जेव्हा मुंबईचे तापमान 14 ते 15 अंशावर जातं तेव्हा आपल्याला वाटतं की मुंबईत थंडी वाढली आहे. हिवाळ्यात महिन्यातून एकदा किंवा दोनदा एवढं तापमान घसरतं. जेव्हा उत्तरेत बर्फवृष्टी होते किंवा उत्तरेतून थंड वारे वाहतात, तेव्हा मुंबईत तापमान कमी होतं. राज्यात हिवाळा असूनही हे तापमान सामान्यच आहे. सध्या कुठलीही थंडीची लाट नाही.

आगामी काळात मुंबईत किमान तापमान हे 20 ते 21 तर कमाल तापमान 30 अंशांपर्यंत राहिल. महाराष्ट्रात किमान तापमान 12 ते 14 तर कमाल तापमान 30 अंशांपर्यंत राहिल.

