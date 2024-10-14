Nobel Prize in Economics: डॅरॉन एसेमोग्लू, सायमन जॉन्सन आणि जेम्स ए रॉबिन्सन यांना अर्थशास्त्रातील नोबेल पुरस्कार जाहीर

रॉयल स्वीडिश ॲकॅडमी ऑफ सायन्सेसने अर्थशास्त्र क्षेत्रातील 2024 चा नोबेल पुरस्काराची नुकतीच घोषणा केली आहे. हा पुरस्कार अमेरिका आणि ब्रिटेनमधील डॅरॉन एसेमोग्लू, सायमन जॉन्सन आणि जेम्स ए रॉबिन्सन यांना जाहीर झाला आहे. संस्था कशा बनतात आणि त्यांचा लोकांच्या कल्याणावर कसा परिणाम होतो? यासाठी हा पुरस्कार मिळाला आहे. विजेत्यांनी समाजावर राजकीय संस्थांचा प्रभाव 3 प्रकारे स्पष्ट केला आहे.

 

