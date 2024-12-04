जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये सुट्टीवर आलेल्या जवानावर दहशतवादी हल्ला, पायावर मारली गोळी

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये जवानावर दहशतवाद्यांनी हल्ला केला आहे. या हल्ल्यात एक जवान जखमी झाला असून त्यांच्यावर रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरू आहे.

पुलावामामध्ये अवंतीपुरा भागात एक जवान सुटी घेऊन घरी आला होता. तेव्हा दहशदवाद्यांनी या जवानावर गोळीबार केला. तेव्हा या जवानाच्या पायावर गोळी लागली. जखमी जवानाला तातडीने जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले. जखमी जवानाची तब्येत स्थिर आहे.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

धाराशिव-तुळजापूर-सोलापूर रेल्वे मार्गाच्या भूसंपादनात शेतकऱ्यांवर मोठा अन्याय – ओमप्रकाश राजे निंबाळकर

Video – धाराशिव-तुळजापूर-सोलापूर रेल्वे मार्गाच्या भूसंपादनात शेतकऱ्यांवर मोठा अन्याय – ओमराजे निंबाळकर

मसूद अझहरने 20 वर्षांनंतर हिंदुस्थानविरोधात ओकली गरळ! जिहाद छेडण्याची दर्पोक्ती

राज्यपालांनी सरकार स्थापनेचे निमंत्रण देण्यापूर्वीच निमंत्रणपत्रिका कशी प्रकाशित झाली? काँग्रेसचा सवाल

मराठा समाजाला आरक्षण मिळल्याशिवाय सुट्टी नाही; फडणवीसांच्या शपथविधीपूर्वी मनोज जरांगे यांचा पुन्हा इशारा

दोन समुदायांमध्ये द्वेष निर्माण करणं ही भाजप-संघाची विचारसरणी, काँग्रेस अध्यक्ष खरगे यांची टीका

‘फेमिना मिस इंडिया पश्चिम बंगाल’ शिवांकिता दीक्षित डिजीटल अरेस्टची बळी, 99 हजारांना फसवलं

भाजपने रेल्वे स्टेशनची नावं बदलल्याचं श्रेय घेतलं, पण खरंच बदलली का? अरविंद सावंत यांनी उपस्थित केला प्रश्न

महाराष्ट्रात ढगाळ वातावरण; मुंबई, पुण्यात अवकाळी सरी बरसल्या, पावसाची शक्यता