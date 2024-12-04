जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये सुट्टीवर आलेल्या जवानावर दहशतवादी हल्ला, पायावर मारली गोळी

जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये जवानावर दहशतवाद्यांनी हल्ला केला आहे. या हल्ल्यात एक जवान जखमी झाला असून त्यांच्यावर रुग्णालयात उपचार सुरू आहे.

पुलावामामध्ये अवंतीपुरा भागात एक जवान सुटी घेऊन घरी आला होता. तेव्हा दहशदवाद्यांनी या जवानावर गोळीबार केला. तेव्हा या जवानाच्या पायावर गोळी लागली. जखमी जवानाला तातडीने जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले. जखमी जवानाची तब्येत स्थिर आहे.

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in Pulwama. The jawan was on leave and had come home. He was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The area has…

