काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिराजवळ दोन घरं कोसळली; एका महिलेचा मृत्यू, अनेक लोक अडकले

उत्तर प्रदेशच्या वाराणसी जिल्ह्यात एक मोठा अपघात झाला आहे. काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिराजवळच्या एका भागात दोन घरं कोसळली आहेत. या अपघातात एका महिलेचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. तर आठ जण ढिगाऱ्याखाली अडकले आहेत.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A house collapsed near Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Many feared trapped. Rescue and search operations underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8Rc98hmcex — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2024

वाराणसीच्या खोआ गल्लीच्या नाक्यावर ही दुर्घटना घडली आहे. 70 वर्ष जुनी घरं कोसळली असून घराच्या ढिगाऱ्यात आठ जण दबले गेले आहेत.

घटनेची माहिती मिळताच पोलिस आणि एनडीआरएफच्या टीम घटनास्थळी पोहोचल्या आहेत. बचावकार्य सुरू केले असून अनेक लोकांना ढिगाऱ्यातून बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहे. सर्व जखमींना जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. त्यात एक पोलिस शिपाई आणि महिला पोलिस कर्मचाऱ्याचा समावेश आहे.

#WATCH | Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner Varanasi Division says “Two houses collapsed here in which 9 people were trapped. 2 of them came out on their own and 7 others were rescued. One woman has lost her life and the remaining are under treatment. The rescue operation is almost… pic.twitter.com/YWhycEVmgZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2024

मंदिराकडे जाणारा गेट क्रमांत 4 बंद करण्यात आला आहे. भाविकांना गेट क्रमांक एक आणि दोनवरून प्रवेश देण्यात येत आहे. सुरक्षेच्या दृष्टीने पोलिसांनी पत्रकारांनाही प्रवेश नाकारला आहे. घटनास्थळी अजूनही बचावकार्य सुरू आहे.

या दुर्घटनेत एका महिलेचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. प्रेमलता असे या महिलेचे नाव असून घटनास्थळी 500 पोलिस कर्मचारी आणि एनडीआरएफची टीम कार्यरत आहे.