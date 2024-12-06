Video – कान्होजी आंग्रे यांचे वास्तव्य असलेले बेट पाहिले का कधी? आवर्जून भेट द्यावी अशी जागा

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांनी मराठा आरमाराची स्थापना करून कान्होजी आंग्रे यांची आरमार प्रमुखपदी नेमणूक केली होती. त्यांनी इंग्रज, पोर्तुगीज, डच, फ्रेंच आरमाराबरोबर लढून मराठा आरमाराचा भगवा समुद्रात फडकवत ठेवला होता. कान्होजी आंग्रे यांनी मुंबईजवळच्या खांदेरी आणि उंदेरी या बेटांवर आपला तळ स्थापन करून मुंबई बंदराच्या प्रवेशद्वाराची नाकेबंदी केली होती. येणाऱ्या जाणाऱ्या व्यापारी जहाजांकडून त्यांनी कर वसूल करायचे.

पाहा त्यांचे वास्तव्य असलेल्या खांदेरी बेटाचे सुंदर –

