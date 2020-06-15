कश्मीरमध्ये एप्रिल महिन्यात 30 दहशतवाद्यांचा खात्मा

जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये सुरक्षा दलांकडून दहशतवाद्यांचा खात्मा सुरू आहे. एप्रिल महिन्यात 30 दहशतवाद्यांना कंठस्नान घालण्यात सुरक्षा दलाला यश आले आहे.


जम्मू कश्मीर राज्याचे पोलीस महासंचालक दिलबाग सिंह यांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार एप्रिल महिन्यात 11 ऑपरेशन पार पडले. या ऑपरेशन्सदरम्यान 30 दहशतवाद्यांना मारण्यात आले आहे. तसेच गेल्या 17-18 दिवसांत 27 दहशतवादी मारल्याची माहिती सिंह यांनी दिली आहे.

