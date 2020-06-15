कश्मीरमध्ये एप्रिल महिन्यात 30 दहशतवाद्यांचा खात्मा

जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये सुरक्षा दलांकडून दहशतवाद्यांचा खात्मा सुरू आहे. एप्रिल महिन्यात 30 दहशतवाद्यांना कंठस्नान घालण्यात सुरक्षा दलाला यश आले आहे.

In 11 operations, 30 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in April. Around more 27 terrorists have been killed in the last 17-18 days. The action against terrorists will continue: Jammu & Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/FoHxbxnbDj

