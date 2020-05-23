सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी रुग्णांच्या संख्येत मोठी वाढ, कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा सव्वा लाखाच्या वर

देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांच्या आकड्यात सलग दुसऱ्या दिवशी मोठी वाढ झाली आहे. गेल्या 24 तासात देशात 6654 रुग्ण आढळले असून 137 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. सध्या देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1,25,101 वर पोहोचला आहे. यात 69597 अॅक्टिव्ह केसेस असून 3720 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला.

