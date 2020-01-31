Coronavirus चीनमधून येणाऱ्या 300 विद्यार्थ्यांच्या तपासणीसाठी लष्कराने उभारले सुविधा केंद्र

चीनमध्ये सध्या कोरोना व्हायरसने थैमान घातले आहे. तेथील वुहान शहरात हा व्हायरस मोठ्या प्रमाणात पसरला असून सर्वात जास्त मृत्यू याच शहरात झाले आहेत. या शहरात शिक्षणासाठी गेलेले 300 हिंदुस्थानी विद्यार्थी मायदेशी परतणार आहेत. या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या तपासणीसाठी लष्कराने हरयाणातील मानेसर येथे सुविधा केंद्र उभारले आहे.

Indian Army has created a facility near Manesar, Haryana for quarantine of approximately 300 Indian students who will be arriving from Wuhan, China. At the facility, students can be monitored for a duration of weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lPib3CNG2E — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

वुहान शहरातून आलेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांची सर्वप्रथम विमानतळावर चाचणी केली जाणार आहे. त्यानंतर त्यांना मानेसर येथे उभारण्यात आलेल्या या सुविधा केंद्रात नेण्यात येईल. तेथे त्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आठवडाभर योग्य त्या चाचण्या केल्या जाणार आहेत. या केंद्रात त्यांच्यावर उपचार करण्यासाठी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तयार करण्यात आले आहे. यादरम्यान ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांचा रिपोर्ट पॉझिटीव्ह येईल त्यांना दिल्ली कॅन्टोन्मेंटमधील रुग्णालयातील र्निमनुष्य विभागात ठेवण्यात येईल, असे लष्कराने दिलेल्या माहितीतून समोर आले आहे.

Indian Army: The procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps, the first one being screening at airport followed by quarantine at Manesar and if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/fPZAY5ss4H — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020