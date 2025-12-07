मुंबई मेट्रोच्या डीएन नगर ते गुंदवलीदरम्यान वाहतूक सेवा विस्कळीत, प्रवाशांचे हाल

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

मुंबई मेट्रोच्या डीएन नगर ते गुंदवली स्थानकादरम्यान मेट्रो सेवा विस्कळीत झाली आहे. त्यामुळे या मार्गाने प्रवाशांचे हाल होत आहेत. दरम्यान या स्थानकांदरम्यान वाहतूक सेवा ठप्प झाली होती. मात्र सेवा सुरू झाल्यानंतर मेट्रो बराच उशीराने धावत आहेत.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

तक्रार केली की कर्मचाऱ्यांना अपमानिक केलं जातं… इंडिगोविरोधात वैमानिकाचं निनावी पत्र

शेतकरी विरोधी असंवेदनशील सरकारच्या चहापानाला जाणे चुकीचे, महाविकास आघाडीची सरकारवर कडाडून टीका

‘हे’ असणार आहेत मराठी बिग बॉसच्या सहाव्या सिझनचे स्पर्धक

हापूसचा कोकणच ‘बापूस’! वलसाड हापूसच्या भौगोलिक मानाकंन मागणीला कोकणात विरोध

स्मृती मनधाना व पलाश मुच्छलने एकमेकांना इंस्टाग्रामवर केले अनफॉलो

विरोधी पक्षांच्या आमदारांना निधी नाही पण सत्ताधाऱ्यांना हजारो कोटी रुपये दिले जातात, भास्कर जाधव यांची टीका

उत्तर प्रदेशमध्ये पोक्सोचे सर्वाधिक गुन्हे दाखल, महाराष्ट्राचा क्रमांक दुसरा

मुंबई महानगरपालिका निवडणुकीपूर्वी मतदारसंख्येत 12.67 टक्क्यांनी वाढ, मालाड आणि कुर्ल्यात 50 टक्क्यांनी वाढले मतदार

स्मृती-पलाशचं लग्न मोडलं, अफवांना पूर्णविराम! स्वत: पोस्ट शेअर करत दिली माहिती