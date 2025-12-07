मुंबई मेट्रोच्या डीएन नगर ते गुंदवलीदरम्यान वाहतूक सेवा विस्कळीत, प्रवाशांचे हाल

मुंबई मेट्रोच्या डीएन नगर ते गुंदवली स्थानकादरम्यान मेट्रो सेवा विस्कळीत झाली आहे. त्यामुळे या मार्गाने प्रवाशांचे हाल होत आहेत. दरम्यान या स्थानकांदरम्यान वाहतूक सेवा ठप्प झाली होती. मात्र सेवा सुरू झाल्यानंतर मेट्रो बराच उशीराने धावत आहेत.

Service Update | Line 2A & Line 7

Due to a temporary technical issue, services on Line 2A and Line 7 are running with delays. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Our teams are working at full speed to restore normal service at the earliest.

— Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) December 7, 2025