देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा वाढतोय, रुग्णांची संख्या चाळीस हजाराच्या पार

देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा दिवसेंदिवस वाढत चालला असून गेल्या 24 तासात देशात 2487 रुग्ण आढळले आहेत. अशाने देशातील रुग्णांची संख्या 40263 वर पोहोचली आहे. केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालयाने ही आकडेवारी जाहीर केली आहे.

To maintain the norms of social distancing, not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than 20 at last rites of a deceased person: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/BQB7U9iaJp

— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020