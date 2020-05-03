देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा वाढतोय, रुग्णांची संख्या चाळीस हजाराच्या पार

देशातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा दिवसेंदिवस वाढत चालला असून गेल्या 24 तासात देशात 2487 रुग्ण आढळले आहेत. अशाने देशातील रुग्णांची संख्या 40263 वर पोहोचली आहे. केंद्रीय गृहमंत्रालयाने ही आकडेवारी जाहीर केली आहे.

देशात गेल्या 24 तासात 2487 पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्ण आढळले असून 83 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. आतापर्यंत मृतांचा आकडा हा 1306 वर पोहोचला आहे. तर 10887 रुग्ण हे कोरोनामुक्त झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे सध्या देशात 28070 अॅक्टिव्ह कोरोनाग्रस्त आहेत.

