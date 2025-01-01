New Year 2025: रोहित शर्मापासून जसप्रीत बुमरापर्यंत सर्वांनी दिल्या नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा

गल्लीबोळापासून जगाच्या कानकोपऱ्यात तरुणाई सरत्या वर्षाला निरोप देत जल्लोष करताना दिसली. यात आपले क्रिकेटर तरी मागे कसे राहतील. त्यांनीही आपल्या चाहत्यांना नवीन वर्षासाठी शुभेचछा दिल्या. टीम इंडियाचा कर्णधार रोहित शर्मा, टी 20 चा कर्णधार सूर्यकुमार यादव आणि हेड कोच गौतम गंभीर सारख्या अनेक क्रिकेटर्संनी आपल्या चाहत्यांना नव्या वर्षाच्य़ा शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

सध्या टीम इंडिया बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी 2024-25 ची अखेरची टेस्ट मॅच खेळण्यासाठी ऑस्ट्रेलियातील सिडनी येथे आहे. जिथे टीम इंडियाचे खेळाडू नव्या वर्षाचा जल्लोष करत आहेत. त्यांनी आपल्या चाहत्यांना सोशल मीडीयाच्या माध्यमातून नव्या वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

New year, new goals, same unstoppable spirit 👊🏻🙌🏻 all my love and wishes for everyone to have the most amazing 2025! ❤️#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/zWW0CTwC4U

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 31, 2024