New Year 2025: रोहित शर्मापासून जसप्रीत बुमरापर्यंत सर्वांनी दिल्या नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

गल्लीबोळापासून जगाच्या कानकोपऱ्यात तरुणाई सरत्या वर्षाला निरोप देत जल्लोष करताना दिसली. यात आपले क्रिकेटर तरी मागे कसे राहतील. त्यांनीही आपल्या चाहत्यांना नवीन वर्षासाठी शुभेचछा दिल्या. टीम इंडियाचा कर्णधार रोहित शर्मा, टी 20 चा कर्णधार सूर्यकुमार यादव आणि हेड कोच गौतम गंभीर सारख्या अनेक क्रिकेटर्संनी आपल्या चाहत्यांना नव्या वर्षाच्य़ा शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

सध्या टीम इंडिया बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी 2024-25 ची अखेरची टेस्ट मॅच खेळण्यासाठी ऑस्ट्रेलियातील सिडनी येथे आहे. जिथे टीम इंडियाचे खेळाडू नव्या वर्षाचा जल्लोष करत आहेत. त्यांनी आपल्या चाहत्यांना सोशल मीडीयाच्या माध्यमातून नव्या वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Umesh Yaadav (@umeshyaadav)

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

किनवट माहूर तालुक्याचे माजी आमदार प्रदीप नाईक यांचे निधन

खूप झालं आता, संघाच्या रणनितीनुसार खेळणार नसाल तर ‘नारळ’ देणार; गंभीरचा पंत, कोहलीला इशारा

New Year 2025 – नववर्षाच्या स्वागताचा शहरभर जल्लोष

तळेगाव एमआयडीसीत तीन बांगलादेशी जेरबंद, वर्षभरात 29 घुसखोरांवर कारवाई

ठाण्यातील मराठी कुटुंबाला 19 वर्षांनंतर मिळाला फ्लॅटचा ताबा, शिवसेनेने दिला केतन मोरे यांना न्याय

मंत्री आले दारी…रस्ता बनला लय भारी, दादा भुसे यांच्यासाठी सार्वजनिक बांधकाम खात्याची फौज रात्रभर राबली

नालेसफाईसाठी आणलेला सहा कोटींचा रोबो कचऱ्यात, ठाणे महापालिकेचा ‘कचराकुंडी’ कारभार

शहापूर, मुरबाडच्या 118 शेतकऱ्यांना पीक विम्याची फुटकी कवडीही दिली नाही, इन्श्युरन्स कंपनीने दोन कोटी लटकवले

पाटबंधारे विभागाचा अजब कारभार, कर्जतच्या पाली भूतवली धरणाचे पाणी शेतकऱ्यांना नाकारले