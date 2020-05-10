BREAKING – 12 मे पासून रेल्वेची प्रवासी वाहतूक टप्प्याटप्प्याने सुरू होणार

गेल्या दीड महिन्यापासून बंद असलेली रेल्वेची प्रवासी वाहतूक येत्या 12 मे पासून सुरू होणार आहे. एएनआयने याबाबतचे ट्विट केले आहे. या रेल्वेचे बुकिंग 11 मे रोजी सायंकाळी 4 वाजता आयआरसीटीसीच्या वेबसाईटवरून सुरू होणार आहे. लवकरच रेल्वे मंत्रालयाकडून या गाड्यांचे वेळापत्रक जारी करण्यात येणार आहे.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys): Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/kCj5b3GDaV — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

रेल्वेकडून 12 मे पासून सुरू करण्यात येणाऱ्या सेवेत दिल्ली ते मुंबई सेंट्रल, अहमदाबाद, जम्मू तावी, तिरुअनंतरपुरम, मडगाव दिब्रुगढ, अगरताला, हावडा, पाटणा, बिलासपूर, रांची, भुवनेश्वर, सिकंदराबाद, बंगळुरू, चेन्नई या स्थानकांदरम्यान गाड्या चालवल्या जाणाऱ आहेत. या गाड्यांनी प्रवास करणाऱ्या प्रवाशांना मास्क वापरणे बंधनकारक असणार आहे. तसेच ट्रेनमध्ये चढणाऱ्या सर्व प्रवाशांची थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग करण्यात येईल. कोरोनाची कोणतीही लक्षणं नसलेल्या प्रवाशांनाच या गाड्यांमधून प्रवास करण्यात येणार आहे.

It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020