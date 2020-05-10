BREAKING – 12 मे पासून रेल्वेची प्रवासी वाहतूक टप्प्याटप्प्याने सुरू होणार

गेल्या दीड महिन्यापासून बंद असलेली रेल्वेची प्रवासी वाहतूक येत्या 12 मे पासून सुरू होणार आहे. एएनआयने याबाबतचे ट्विट केले आहे. या रेल्वेचे बुकिंग 11 मे रोजी सायंकाळी 4 वाजता आयआरसीटीसीच्या वेबसाईटवरून सुरू होणार आहे. लवकरच रेल्वे मंत्रालयाकडून या गाड्यांचे वेळापत्रक जारी करण्यात येणार आहे.

रेल्वेकडून 12 मे पासून सुरू करण्यात येणाऱ्या सेवेत दिल्ली ते मुंबई सेंट्रल, अहमदाबाद, जम्मू तावी, तिरुअनंतरपुरम, मडगाव दिब्रुगढ, अगरताला, हावडा, पाटणा, बिलासपूर, रांची, भुवनेश्वर, सिकंदराबाद, बंगळुरू, चेन्नई या स्थानकांदरम्यान गाड्या चालवल्या जाणाऱ आहेत. या गाड्यांनी प्रवास करणाऱ्या प्रवाशांना मास्क वापरणे बंधनकारक असणार आहे. तसेच ट्रेनमध्ये चढणाऱ्या सर्व प्रवाशांची थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग करण्यात येईल. कोरोनाची कोणतीही लक्षणं नसलेल्या प्रवाशांनाच या गाड्यांमधून प्रवास करण्यात येणार आहे.

