महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 2916 वर

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा गेल्या 24 तासात 232 ने वाढला असून 9 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा आता 2916 वर पोहोचला आहे. तर मृतांची संख्या 187 झाली आहे. तर आतापर्यंत 295 रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरे परतले आहेत. बुधवारी दिवसभरात पुण्यात पाच जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.
Maharashtra: 232 new #COVID19 positive cases reported today, taking the total no. of positive cases in state to 2916. 36 patients have been discharged today, while 295 patients recovered & discharged till date. Total 187 deaths reported till now, of which 9 deaths reported today pic.twitter.com/doNepOFdtn
महाराष्ट्रात सर्वाधिक रुग्ण मुंबईत आढळले आहेत. गेल्या 24 तासात मुंबईत 183 रुग्ण आढळले असून दोघांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. अशाने मुंबईतील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 1936 वर पोहोचला आहे. तर बळींची संख्या 181 झाली आहे.
183 new #coronavirus positive cases and 2 deaths reported today.
The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is 1936 and 113 deaths.
181 patients discharged: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
