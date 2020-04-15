महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा 2916 वर

महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा गेल्या 24 तासात 232 ने वाढला असून 9 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील कोरोनाग्रस्तांचा आकडा आता 2916 वर पोहोचला आहे. तर मृतांची संख्या 187 झाली आहे. तर आतापर्यंत 295 रुग्ण बरे होऊन घरे परतले आहेत. बुधवारी दिवसभरात पुण्यात पाच जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे.

Maharashtra: 232 new #COVID19 positive cases reported today, taking the total no. of positive cases in state to 2916. 36 patients have been discharged today, while 295 patients recovered & discharged till date. Total 187 deaths reported till now, of which 9 deaths reported today pic.twitter.com/doNepOFdtn

