Mehbooba Mufti मेहबुबा मुफ्ती पुन्हा नजरकैदेत

जम्मू कश्मीरच्या माजी मुख्यमंत्री मेहबुबा मुफ्ती यांना रविवारपासून पुन्हा नजरकैदेत ठेवण्यात आले आहे. मेहबुबा यांनी स्वत: त्यांच्या घराचे फोटो पोस्ट करत याबाबत माहिती दिली आहे. या फोटोंमध्ये मेहबुबा यांच्या घराला बाहेरुन टाळे असून घराबाहेर सुरक्षा वाढविण्यात आली आहे.

