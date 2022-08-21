Mehbooba Mufti मेहबुबा मुफ्ती पुन्हा नजरकैदेत

जम्मू कश्मीरच्या माजी मुख्यमंत्री मेहबुबा मुफ्ती यांना रविवारपासून पुन्हा नजरकैदेत ठेवण्यात आले आहे. मेहबुबा यांनी स्वत: त्यांच्या घराचे फोटो पोस्ट करत याबाबत माहिती दिली आहे. या फोटोंमध्ये मेहबुबा यांच्या घराला बाहेरुन टाळे असून घराबाहेर सुरक्षा वाढविण्यात आली आहे.

GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that’ve led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today. pic.twitter.com/GliRJaJX45

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 21, 2022