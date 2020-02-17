अखेर निर्णय झाला… निर्भयाच्या दोषींना 3 मार्चला होणार फाशी

निर्भया सामूहिक बलात्कार प्रकरणातील चारही दोषींना येत्या 3 मार्चला फाशी देण्यात येणार आहे. दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालयाने सोमवारी त्यांच्या फाशीची नवी तारीख जाहीर केली आहे. 3 मार्चला सकाळी 6 वाजता तिहार तुरुंगात त्या नराधमांना फासावर लटकविण्यात येणार आहे.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Delhi court has issued a fresh date for execution of death warrant against all the four convicts. Convicts to be executed on March 3 at 6 am. https://t.co/lUI3flqwzU

न्यायालयाच्या निर्णयावर निर्भयाची आई आशा देवी यांनी समाधान व्यक्त केले असले तरी त्यांनी नाराजी देखील व्यक्त केली आहे. ‘दोषींना फासावर लटकविण्यासाठी तिसऱ्यांदा डेथ वॉरंट काढण्यात आले आहे. यामुळे मी नाराज आहे. आम्हाला या डेथ वॉरंटसाठी खूप खस्ता खाव्या लागल्या. आता मी समाधानी आहे की अखेर डेथ वॉरंट काढले. मला आशा आहे की आता 3 मार्चला तरी त्यांना फासावर लटकवले जाईल’, असे आशा देवी यांनी सांगितले

Asha Devi, Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: I am not very happy as this is the third time that death warrant has been issued. We have struggled so much, so I am satisfied that death warrant has been issued finally. I hope they (convicts) will be executed on 3rd March. https://t.co/lUI3flqwzU pic.twitter.com/gkuYNnGocX

— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020