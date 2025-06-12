Air India Plane Crash: अमेरिकेच्या दूतावासाची प्रतिक्रिया; ‘या दुःखाच्या क्षणी आम्ही हिंदुस्थानसोबत’

U.S. Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash We Stand With India (1)

अहमदाबाद येथे झालेल्या भीषण विमान अपघातानंतर अमेरिकेच्या हिंदुस्थानातील दूतावासाने शोक व्यक्त केला आहे. यूएस मिशन इन इंडियाच्या वतीने प्रभारी राजदूत जॉर्गन अँड्र्यूज (Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews) यांनी एक निवेदन जारी करत या दुर्घटनेत प्रभावित झालेल्या कुटुंबांप्रती संवेदना व्यक्त केली आहे.

आपल्या शोकसंदेशात अँड्र्यूज म्हणाले, ‘अहमदाबाद येथे झालेल्या भीषण विमान अपघाताची बातमी ऐकून आम्हाला अत्यंत दुःख झाले आहे. या भयानक दुर्घटनेत प्रभावित झालेल्या सर्व कुटुंबांप्रती आम्ही संवेदना व्यक्त करतो. या दुःखद क्षणी आम्ही हिंदुस्थानच्या पाठीशी खंबीरपणे उभे आहोत.’

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews offers heartfelt condolences on behalf of the U.S. Mission in India after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, saying the U.S. stands with India in this time of grief.

