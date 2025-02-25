Canva down? मीडिया – सोशल प्लॅटफॉर्मना मोठा फटका; कॅनव्हानेच सूचवले काही उपाय

मीडिया, सोशल नेटवर्क साइटवर ग्राफिक्स आणि क्रिएटिव्ह बनवण्यासाठी मोठ्या प्रमाणात वापरली जाणारी वेबसाइट Canva.com मंगळवारी पहाटेपासून जवळपास ठप्प आहे. यामुळे मीडिया इंडस्ट्रीला चांगलाच मोठा फटका बसला आहे. सोशल मीडिया क्रिएटिव्ह तयार करणे, ग्राफिक्स बनवणे, थंबनेल तयार करणे अशा कामांसाठी आता फोटोशॉप किंवा अन्य सॉफ्टवेअर वापरण्यापेक्षा आता मोठ्या प्रमाणात Canva वापरले जाते. Canva युझर फ्रेंडली आहे. मात्र मंगळवार पहाटेपासूनच Canva down असल्याने बरीच कामे खोळंबली आहेत.

सोशल मीडियासाइट X वर नेटकऱ्यांनी तक्रारी सुरू केल्या आहेत. तसेच कंपनीने लवकरच यावर उपाय करून साइट वेळेत सुरळीत करावी अशी मागणी केली जात आहे.

Canva is reportedly down for many users right now. Are you affected too? #Canva #CanvaDown https://t.co/96YxnziZ6u

Me running to X to check if Canva is down because I can’t upload a photo pic.twitter.com/rmc7ajhb6G

IS CANVA DOWN?

JUST IN: Several users have reported difficulties accessing the online graphic design platform Canva on Tuesday, with some experiencing issues loading the site, while others claim they are unable to import files for their projects.

Are you encountering the same… pic.twitter.com/wpkiXt04Ui

— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) February 25, 2025