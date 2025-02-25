Canva down? मीडिया – सोशल प्लॅटफॉर्मना मोठा फटका; कॅनव्हानेच सूचवले काही उपाय

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
canva down

मीडिया, सोशल नेटवर्क साइटवर ग्राफिक्स आणि क्रिएटिव्ह बनवण्यासाठी मोठ्या प्रमाणात वापरली जाणारी वेबसाइट Canva.com मंगळवारी पहाटेपासून जवळपास ठप्प आहे. यामुळे मीडिया इंडस्ट्रीला चांगलाच मोठा फटका बसला आहे. सोशल मीडिया क्रिएटिव्ह तयार करणे, ग्राफिक्स बनवणे, थंबनेल तयार करणे अशा कामांसाठी आता फोटोशॉप किंवा अन्य सॉफ्टवेअर वापरण्यापेक्षा आता मोठ्या प्रमाणात Canva वापरले जाते. Canva युझर फ्रेंडली आहे. मात्र मंगळवार पहाटेपासूनच Canva down असल्याने बरीच कामे खोळंबली आहेत.

सोशल मीडियासाइट X वर नेटकऱ्यांनी तक्रारी सुरू केल्या आहेत. तसेच कंपनीने लवकरच यावर उपाय करून साइट वेळेत सुरळीत करावी अशी मागणी केली जात आहे.

दरम्यान, Canva कडून देखील रिप्लाय देण्यात आला असून त्यांनी साइट सुरळीत चालवण्यासाठी कॅशे क्लिअर करणे, वेगळ्या ब्राउझरमध्ये साइट चालवणे असे प्रर्याय वापरून पाहण्यास सांगितले आहेत. तरी देखील प्रश्न सुटला नाही तर थेट मेसेज ( DM ) करण्यास सांगितले आहे.

 

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

इतिहास अभ्यासक इंद्रजित सावंत यांना जीवे मारण्याची धमकी, आरोपीकडून मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या नावाचाही उल्लेख

Kerala high court: पोस्को अंतर्गत कारवाईसाठी योनीमध्ये लिंगाचा प्रवेश आवश्यक नाही!

बांगलादेशातील हिंदूंच्या संरक्षणासंदर्भातील याचिका सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने फेटाळली

Mahakumbh 2025 भाविकांचे उघड्यावर शौच : प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड करणार तपास, हरित लवादाचे आदेश

आई, गर्लफ्रेंडसह सहा जणांची हत्या करून पोलीस स्टेशनमध्ये आला, पोलिसांना दिली धक्कादायक माहिती

54 बेकायदा इमारती तोडायला आलेल्या ठाणे महापालिकेच्या पथकाला रोखले! ‘दिवा’ पेटला, पेट्रोलच्या बाटल्या घेऊन शेकडो रहिवाशांचे आंदोलन

नीलम गोऱ्हे यांचे वक्तव्य मूर्खपणाचे! चार पक्ष बदललेल्या व्यक्तीने असे भाष्य करू नये – शरद पवार

मराठी भाषा दिनाचा भव्य सोहळा, उद्धव ठाकरे करणार मार्गदर्शन

ठाण्यात गणेश नाईकांचा भरगच्च जनता दरबार, शिंदे गट हादरला