Canva down? मीडिया – सोशल प्लॅटफॉर्मना मोठा फटका; कॅनव्हानेच सूचवले काही उपाय

मीडिया, सोशल नेटवर्क साइटवर ग्राफिक्स आणि क्रिएटिव्ह बनवण्यासाठी मोठ्या प्रमाणात वापरली जाणारी वेबसाइट Canva.com मंगळवारी पहाटेपासून जवळपास ठप्प आहे. यामुळे मीडिया इंडस्ट्रीला चांगलाच मोठा फटका बसला आहे. सोशल मीडिया क्रिएटिव्ह तयार करणे, ग्राफिक्स बनवणे, थंबनेल तयार करणे अशा कामांसाठी आता फोटोशॉप किंवा अन्य सॉफ्टवेअर वापरण्यापेक्षा आता मोठ्या प्रमाणात Canva वापरले जाते. Canva युझर फ्रेंडली आहे. मात्र मंगळवार पहाटेपासूनच Canva down असल्याने बरीच कामे खोळंबली आहेत.
सोशल मीडियासाइट X वर नेटकऱ्यांनी तक्रारी सुरू केल्या आहेत. तसेच कंपनीने लवकरच यावर उपाय करून साइट वेळेत सुरळीत करावी अशी मागणी केली जात आहे.
Canva is reportedly down for many users right now. Are you affected too? #Canva #CanvaDown https://t.co/96YxnziZ6u
— Status Is Down (@statusisdown) February 25, 2025
Me running to X to check if Canva is down because I can’t upload a photo pic.twitter.com/rmc7ajhb6G
— PriceShop Malaysia (@PriceShopMY) February 25, 2025
IS CANVA DOWN?
JUST IN: Several users have reported difficulties accessing the online graphic design platform Canva on Tuesday, with some experiencing issues loading the site, while others claim they are unable to import files for their projects.
Are you encountering the same… pic.twitter.com/wpkiXt04Ui
— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) February 25, 2025
दरम्यान, Canva कडून देखील रिप्लाय देण्यात आला असून त्यांनी साइट सुरळीत चालवण्यासाठी कॅशे क्लिअर करणे, वेगळ्या ब्राउझरमध्ये साइट चालवणे असे प्रर्याय वापरून पाहण्यास सांगितले आहेत. तरी देखील प्रश्न सुटला नाही तर थेट मेसेज ( DM ) करण्यास सांगितले आहे.
Here to help! Can you try clearing your cache, cookies, and browser history, then refresh the page? You can also try accessing our platform from a different browser. You can find detailed instructions here https://t.co/TDDVtlT3yf. If the issue persists, send us a DM. We’ll be…
— Canva (@canva) February 25, 2025