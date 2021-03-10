एअरटेल, जिओचं नेटवर्क गंडल, अनेकजण आऊट ऑफ रिच झाले

मुंबई व आजुबाजुच्या परिसरात रिलायन्स जिओचे (Reliance Jio) नेटवर्क गंडले असून अनेकजण आऊट ऑफ रिच झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे सकाळ सकाळ जिओच्या ग्राहकांनी ट्विटर, फेसबुकवरून (Twitter, Facebook) याबाबत तक्रारी करण्यास सुरूवात केली आहे.

@JioCare the Jio network is down. Can’t make or receive any calls through mobile. — आरपी (@twtrajeev) March 10, 2021

It’s a waste of time Contacting Jio. I have been Complaining the same from past 6 months no resolution given till today. Better Change to some other Network. https://t.co/24uoPDpE3H — Rajendrakatta (@exalterraja) March 10, 2021

बुधवारची सकाळ झाली तीच मोबाईल नेटवर्कचा प्रॉब्लेम घेऊनच. सुरुवातीला नेटवर्कची एक कांडी तरी किमान दिसत होती मात्र साडे सात नंतर पूर्ण नेटवर्क गेलं.

@reliancejio is Jio network down? There is no network. — आरपी (@twtrajeev) March 10, 2021

What happened to Jio @JioCare @reliancejio

im using postpaid plus and There is no network.

My wife has also jio postpaid plus and she is also facing same issue.

restarted phone and re inserted sim but no luck.#Jioissues pic.twitter.com/5QlnQPSCOp — Maηi vkƴath ズ (@vkyath) March 10, 2021