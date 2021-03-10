एअरटेल, जिओचं नेटवर्क गंडल, अनेकजण आऊट ऑफ रिच झाले

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

मुंबई व आजुबाजुच्या परिसरात रिलायन्स जिओचे (Reliance Jio) नेटवर्क गंडले असून अनेकजण आऊट ऑफ रिच झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे सकाळ सकाळ जिओच्या ग्राहकांनी ट्विटर, फेसबुकवरून (Twitter, Facebook) याबाबत तक्रारी करण्यास सुरूवात केली आहे.

बुधवारची सकाळ झाली तीच मोबाईल नेटवर्कचा प्रॉब्लेम घेऊनच. सुरुवातीला नेटवर्कची एक कांडी तरी किमान दिसत होती मात्र साडे सात नंतर पूर्ण नेटवर्क गेलं.

