Nirbhaya फाशी रोखण्यासाठी दोषीची नवी पळवाट, आईलाही ओळखायला दिला नकार

निर्भया बलात्कार प्रकरणातील दोषी विनय शर्मा याच्या वकिलाने गुरुवारी दिल्ली न्यायालयासमोर एक याचिका सादर केली असून त्यात विनय शर्मा याला मानसिक आजार झाला असून तो त्याच्या आईला देखील ओळखायला तयार नसल्याचे सांगण्यात आले आहे. विनय शर्माचे वकिल एपी सिंह यांनी विनय शर्माला स्क्रिझोफेनिया झाला असून त्याच्यावर दिल्लीतील मोठ्या रुग्णालयात उपचार करण्याची गरज असल्याचे सांगितले आहे. या याचिकेवर दिल्ली न्यायालयाकत 22 फेब्रुवारीला सुनावणी करण्यात येणार आहे. निर्भयाच्या दोषींनी पुन्हा एकदा फाशी रोखण्यासाठी नवनव्या पळवाटा शोधण्यास सुरुवात केली आहे.

विनय शर्मा याने बुधवारी रात्री तिहार तुरुंगात भिंतीला डोकं आपटून घेतलं. मात्र पोलिसांनी तत्काळ त्याला अडविल्याने त्याला किरकोळ जखम झाली होती. मात्र आता विनय शर्मा याच्या वकिलाने सादर केलेल्या याचिकेत विनयच्या डोक्याला गंभीर दुखापत झाली असून त्याचा हात देखील फ्रँक्चर झाल्याचे म्हटले आहे.

