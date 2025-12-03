पार्थ पवार जमीन घोटाळा प्रकरण – शीतल तेजवानीला अटक

सामना ऑनलाईन
मुंढव्यातील जमीन घोटाळा प्रकरणातील आरोपी शीतल तेजवानीला पुणे पोलिसांच्या आर्थिक गुन्हे विभागाने अटक केली आहे.


पार्थ पवार यांच्या मालकीची आणि 99 टक्के हिस्सा असलेल्या ‘अमेडिया कंपनी’ने कोरेगाव पार्क मुंढवा येथील जमिनीचा व्यवहार केला होता. या कंपनीत शीतल तेजवानी हिचा 1 टक्के हिस्सा होता.

