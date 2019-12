Live – नव्या मंत्र्यांचा शपथविधी सोहळा, विधान भवन सज्ज

From Congress- Ashok Chavan,KC Padvi,Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh,Sunil Kedar,Yashomati Thakur,Varsha Gaikwad,Aslam Sheikh,Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Kadam to take oath as ministers in Maharashtra Government today pic.twitter.com/y0AnOGQWqF

— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019