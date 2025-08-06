Punjab news – मोहालीमध्ये ऑक्सिजन प्लांटमध्ये सिलिंडरचा स्फोट; दोन जणांचा मृत्यू, 3 जखमी

पंजाबमधील मोहाली येथे मोठी दुर्घटना घडली आहे. फेज-9 मधील औद्योगित क्षेत्रातील ऑस्किजन प्लांटमध्ये सिलिंडरचा स्फोट झाला. या स्फोटामध्ये होरपळून दोन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला असून तीन जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. देवेंद्र आणि आसिफ अशी मृतांची नावे आहेत. जखमीना उपचारांसाठी जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.

Mohali:

A blast was reported today at an oxygen plant located in Industrial Area, Phase 9. Upon receiving information, medical teams, police, and district administration personnel promptly reached the site and initiated rescue operations.

— DC Mohali (@dcmohali) August 6, 2025