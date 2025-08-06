Punjab news – मोहालीमध्ये ऑक्सिजन प्लांटमध्ये सिलिंडरचा स्फोट; दोन जणांचा मृत्यू, 3 जखमी

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

पंजाबमधील मोहाली येथे मोठी दुर्घटना घडली आहे. फेज-9 मधील औद्योगित क्षेत्रातील ऑस्किजन प्लांटमध्ये सिलिंडरचा स्फोट झाला. या स्फोटामध्ये होरपळून दोन जणांचा मृत्यू झाला असून तीन जण गंभीर जखमी झाले आहेत. देवेंद्र आणि आसिफ अशी मृतांची नावे आहेत. जखमीना उपचारांसाठी जवळच्या रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

24 वर्षांच्या तरुणाला Meta चे 2196 कोटी रुपयांचे पॅकेज! मार्क झुकरबर्गने स्वतः भेट घेऊन दिली ऑफर

राहुल गांधींना मानहानीच्या प्रकरणात झारखंडच्या चाईबासा न्यायालयाकडून जामीन मंजूर

किन्नौर कैलाश यात्रा मार्गावर ढगफुटी, ITBP ने 413 यात्रेकरुंना सुरक्षित स्थळी हलवले

चेहरा तरुण दिसण्यासाठी घरातील ‘हा’ पदार्थ आहे खूपच महत्त्वाचा, वाचा

सामोपचाराने करणार मंडळांतील वादाचे विसर्जन; मिरवणुकीबाबत पोलीस आयुक्तालयात बैठक, निर्णयाची घोषणा लवकरच

Pimpri Chinchwad crime – चोरट्याचा लुटमारीचा डाव दोन भावांनी हाणून पाडला

यवतमधील जमावबंदीचे आदेश अखेर शिथिल, पाचव्या दिवशी बाजारपेठ पाच तास सुरू

Pune news – आयुक्तांच्या बंगल्यातून महागड्या वस्तू गायब, पालिकेच्या सुरक्षाव्यवस्थेचा प्रश्न ऐरणीवर

चहामध्ये पुदिन्याची पाने घातल्यावर मिळतील हे आश्चर्यचकीत करणारे फायदे