आयआरसीटीसीची तिकीट बुकींगची सेवा गंडली, रेल्वेने केले ‘हे’ आवाहन

रेल्वेच्या आयआरसीटीसी या साईट व अॅपवरून तिकीट बुक करण्याची सेवा काही तांत्रिक कारणांमुळे बंद पडली आहे. आयआरसीटीसीने याबाबत ट्विट करत माहिती दिली आहे. सकाळी आठ वाजल्यापासून ही सेवा बंद असल्याचे समजते.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.

Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.

— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023