आयआरसीटीसीची तिकीट बुकींगची सेवा गंडली, रेल्वेने केले ‘हे’ आवाहन

सामना ऑनलाईन
रेल्वेच्या आयआरसीटीसी या साईट व अॅपवरून तिकीट बुक करण्याची सेवा काही तांत्रिक कारणांमुळे बंद पडली आहे. आयआरसीटीसीने याबाबत ट्विट करत माहिती दिली आहे. सकाळी आठ वाजल्यापासून ही सेवा बंद असल्याचे समजते.

”काही तांत्रिक कारणामुळे आयआरसीटीसीची साईट व अॅपवरील तिकीट बुकींग सेवा बंद आहे. आमची टेक्निकल टीम ती पुन्हा चालू करण्यासाठी काम करत आहे. प्रवाशांना जर तिकीट बुक करायचे असेल तर ते त्यांनी मेक माय ट्रिप व अॅमेझॉन सारख्या ऑनलाईन ट्रॅव्हेल एजन्सीकडून करून घ्याव्या” असे आवाहन रेल्वेने केले आहे.

