शरद पवार यांना छातीत कफ; 5 दिवस अँटिबायोटिक उपचार आवश्यक, सुप्रिया सुळे यांची माहिती

ज्येष्ठ नेते शरद पवार यांच्या छातीत कफ झाल्याने त्यांना 5 दिवस अँटिबायोटिक उपचार घ्यावे लागणार असल्याची माहिती खासदार सुप्रिया सुळे यांनी दिली आहे.

सुळे यांनी एक्सवरील पोस्टमध्ये सांगितले की, पवार यांच्या प्रकृतीत ठीक आहे. त्यामुळे चिंता करण्यासारखी कोणतीही बाब नाही. त्यांनी शुभेच्छा आणि सातत्याने साथ देणाऱ्या सर्वांचे आभार मानले. तसेच पवार यांच्यावर उपचार करणाऱ्या डॉक्टरांचेही मनापासून आभार व्यक्त केले.

Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart. 🙏

— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 9, 2026