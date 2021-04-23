अभिनेता अमित मिस्त्री यांचे कार्डियक अरेस्टने निधन, बॉलिवूडमध्ये शोककळा

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

बॉलिवूड अभिनेता अमित मिस्त्री यांचे कार्डियक अरेस्टने निधन झाले. शुक्रवारी सकाळी त्यांनी अखेरचा श्वास घेतला. अमित मिस्त्री यांच्या अकाली निधनामुळे बॉलिवूडमध्ये शोककळा पसरली आहे.

गुजराती सिनेमांमध्ये झळकलेल्या अभिनेते अमित मिस्त्री यांनी ‘एक चालीस की लोकल’, ‘क्या कहना’, ’99’, ‘शोर इन द सिटी’ आणि ‘यमला पगला दीवाना’ यासारख्या हिंदी चित्रपटांमध्येही भूमिका केली होती. अमेझॉन प्राईमवरील ‘बंदिश बंदित’ या प्रसिद्ध वेबसिरीजमध्येही ते प्रमुख भूमिकेत होते. तसेच ‘तेनालीराम’ मालिकेतही त्यांनी भूमिका साकारली होती.

मात्र आज सकाळी कार्डियक अरेस्टने त्यांचे निधन झाले. इंडियन प्रोड्यूसर काउन्सिलने ट्विट करत याबाबत माहिती दिली.

बॉलिवूडवर पसरली शोककळा

सिने अँड टीव्ही आर्टिस्ट्स एसोसिएशनने (CINTAA) अमित मिस्त्री यांच्या अकाली निधनावर शोक व्यक्त केला आहे. सिंटाने आपल्या अधिकृत ट्विटर हँडलवरून ट्विट करत अमित मिस्त्री यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली.

