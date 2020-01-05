PrayForAustralia ट्विटरवर लोक ऑस्ट्रेलियासाठी करत आहे प्रार्थना

ऑस्ट्रेलियाच्या जंगलात लागलेल्या आगीत आतापर्यंत 23 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. तर या आगीत अनेक वन्य प्राणी मरण पावले आहेत. 12 दशलक्ष एकरपेक्षा जास्त वनक्षेत्र या आगीत जळून राख झालं आहे. दरम्यान, ट्विटरवर #PrayForAustralia ट्रेंड करत आहे. लोक ऑस्ट्रेलियासाठी प्रार्थना करत आहेत. बरेच लोक फोटोसह आपल्या भावना व्यक्त करत आहेत.

Oh God, shower your mercy on this innocent creature of you..#PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/0E5aq8yhVv — Realistic Man (@spark_ip) January 5, 2020

God, please safe themHeartbreaking to see these innocent creatures suffer #PrayForAustralia pic.twitter.com/BaljMyeykA — Tacak (@NatasyaClaudia6) January 5, 2020

जंगलात लागलेल्या आगीचे फोटो पाहून अनेक लोक भावुक झाले आहेत. या आगीत अनेक प्राणी जिवंत जळाले आहेत. ही आग विझवण्यासाठी अग्निशमन दलाचे जवान पूर्ण प्रयत्न करत आहेत.