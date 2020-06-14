सुशांत सिंह राजपूतच्या आत्महत्येमुळे बॉलिवूडला जबरदस्त धक्का, सहकलाकारांनी व्यक्त केल्या भावना

सामना ऑनलाईन
|
465

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत याने वयाच्या 34 व्या वर्षी मुंबईतील राहत्या घरी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. बॉलिवूडमधील लाडका कलाकार असणाऱ्या सुशांतच्या अकाली जाण्याने चित्रपट सृष्टीवर शोककळा पसरली आहे. त्याच्या आत्महत्येचे वृत्त वाऱ्यासारखे पसरल्यावर कलाकारांना धक्का बसला असून अनेकांनी आपल्या भावना सोशल मीडियावर व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

https://twitter.com/vickykaushal09/status/1272107195421691904?s=19

आपली प्रतिक्रिया द्या