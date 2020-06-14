सुशांत सिंह राजपूतच्या आत्महत्येमुळे बॉलिवूडला जबरदस्त धक्का, सहकलाकारांनी व्यक्त केल्या भावना

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत याने वयाच्या 34 व्या वर्षी मुंबईतील राहत्या घरी गळफास घेऊन आत्महत्या केली. बॉलिवूडमधील लाडका कलाकार असणाऱ्या सुशांतच्या अकाली जाण्याने चित्रपट सृष्टीवर शोककळा पसरली आहे. त्याच्या आत्महत्येचे वृत्त वाऱ्यासारखे पसरल्यावर कलाकारांना धक्का बसला असून अनेकांनी आपल्या भावना सोशल मीडियावर व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

Please tell me this is a bad dream we are all about to wake up from 💔 #SushantSinghRajput — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) June 14, 2020

You always wore a smile on your face. Can’t get myself to believe this. Shocked & Devastated.

R.I.P. @itsSSR … you will be missed.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/vYt9wC3v4o — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) June 14, 2020