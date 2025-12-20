आसाममध्ये राजधानी एक्सप्रेसने सात हत्तींना उडवले,रुळावरूनही घसरली

आसाममधील होजाई येथे सैरांग नवी दिल्ली राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसने सात हत्तींना धडक दिली. या अपघातात सातही हत्तींचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. त्यानंतर ही एक्सप्रेस रुळावरून घसरली असून त्यामुळे या मार्गावरची वाहतूक विस्कळीत झाली आहे

#WATCH | Assam | Seven elephants were killed after the Train no. 20507 DN Sairang – New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed into elephants in the Jamunamukh – Kampur section under Lumding Division of N.F. Railway: Forest Official of Nagaon Division

(Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/4Oqx0F5bqo pic.twitter.com/rQt0jABhFl

— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025