आसाममध्ये राजधानी एक्सप्रेसने सात हत्तींना उडवले,रुळावरूनही घसरली

आसाममधील होजाई येथे सैरांग नवी दिल्ली राजधानी एक्स्प्रेसने सात हत्तींना धडक दिली. या अपघातात सातही हत्तींचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. त्यानंतर ही एक्सप्रेस रुळावरून घसरली असून त्यामुळे या मार्गावरची वाहतूक विस्कळीत झाली आहे

