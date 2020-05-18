माझगावमध्ये रहिवासी इमारतीला आग, दोन रहिवाशांना वाचवण्यात यश

मुंबईच्या माझगाव भागात एका रहिवासी इमारतीत आग लागली. इमारतीच्या दुसऱ्य़ा मजल्यावर आग लागली असून दोन जणांना वाचवण्यात अग्निशमन दलाला यश आले आहे. 7 व्या मजल्यावर अजून 7 जण अडकले आहेत. त्यांना वाचवण्याचे काम सुरू आहे.

Maharashtra: A level 2 fire has broken out at a residential building in Mazgaon area in Mumbai. Two people have been rescued from the 5th floor of the building by fire dept. 7 people are still stranded on 7th floor. Fire extinguishing & rescue operations are underway. https://t.co/AfhoZnobH0 pic.twitter.com/7MsAke1nbB

