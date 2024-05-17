हे भाजपचे षडयंत्र, स्वाती मालिवालला मोहरा बनवलं; आतिषी यांचा आरोप

दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांच्या निवासस्थानी त्यांचा खासगी सचिव विभव कुमारने आपल्याला मारहाण केल्याचा आरोप आपच्या राज्यसभा खासदार स्वाती मालिवाल यांनी काही दिवसांपूर्वी केला. मात्र स्वाती मालिवाल यांचे प्रकरण हे भाजपचे षडयंत्र असून ,स्वाती मालिवालला मोहरा बनवलं जातंय; असा आरोप दिल्लीतील आपच्या नेत्या आतिषी मार्लेना यांनी केला आहे.

Delhi: “Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail and released from Tihar Jail after being falsely accused by the BJP, the BJP has been in a state of panic. As part of this panic, the BJP hatched a conspiracy. Under this conspiracy, Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s… pic.twitter.com/J1DwTY9jbz

— IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2024