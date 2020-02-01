जवानांनी केला एकमेकांवर गोळीबार, एकाचा मृत्यू

छत्तीसगढमधील बस्तर या नक्षलग्रस्त भागात तैनात असलेल्या सशस्त्र दलाच्या तीन जवानांनी एकमेकांवर गोळीबार केला. या गोळीबारात तीनही जवान जखमी झाले होते. त्यातील एका जवानाचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. बस्तरचे पोलीस महानिरीक्षक पी. सुंदरराज यांनी या वृत्ताला दुजोरा दिला आहे.

