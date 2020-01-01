विराट – अनुष्काच्या न्यू ईयर पार्टीचे फोटो व्हायरल

सेलिब्रिटींमध्ये सर्वाधिक चर्चेत राहणारी जोडी म्हणून विराट कोहली आणि अनुष्का शर्मा यांची जोडी प्रसिद्ध आहे. विराट आणि अनुष्कानं न्यू ईयर अगदी खास पद्धतीनं साजरं केलं. त्यांनी आपले फोटो आणि व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट करत चाहत्यांना देखील आपल्या आनंदात सहभागी करून घेतलं. विराट-अनुष्का हे सध्या सुट्टीवर असून स्वित्झरलँडमध्ये सुट्टीचा आनंद लुटत आहेत. विरुष्काचे हे फोटो – व्हिडीओ चांगलेच व्हायरल झाले आहेत.
Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. ❤️
Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. ❤️
No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @anushkasharma
