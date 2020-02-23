राणू मोंडलचं गाणं ऐकताच हिमेश रेशमिला कोसळलं रडू

एका सिंगीग रीऍलिटी शोचा जज हिमेश रेशमियाला फायनल दरम्यान रडू कोसळलं. एका स्पर्धकाने जेव्हा रानू मोंडलचे गाणे गायले तेव्हा हिमेशला रहावले नाही आणि अश्रूंच्या माध्यमातून त्याने आपल्या भावनांना वाट करून दिली.
View this post on Instagram
Our #Top5 express their heartfelt thanks to the judges for the guidance and mentoring they provided. Watch the beautiful tribute they perform in honor of our Terrific Trio in #IndianIdol11 #GrandFinale, tomorrow at 8 PM @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @realhimesh @adrizghosh @ankona15 @sunny_hindustaniofficial @rohitshyamraut @theridhamkalyan
सोनी टीव्हीवरील इंडियन आयडल या शोचा फायनल इपिसोडचे चित्रीकरण सुरू होते. तेव्हा फायनलमधील अनेक स्पर्धकांनी शोदरम्यान आठवणींना उजाळा दिला. अनेकांनी हिमेश रेशमियाने कशी साथ दिली, कसे प्रोत्साहन दिले हे सांगितले. नंतर जेव्हा एका स्पर्धकाने रानु मोंडलचे तेरी मेरी हे गाणे गायले तेव्हा हिमेशच्या अश्रूंचा बांधच फुटला. हिमेश सोबत नेहा कक्कडही इमोशनल झाली.