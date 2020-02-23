राणू मोंडलचं गाणं ऐकताच हिमेश रेशमिला कोसळलं रडू

एका सिंगीग रीऍलिटी शोचा जज हिमेश रेशमियाला फायनल दरम्यान रडू कोसळलं. एका स्पर्धकाने जेव्हा रानू मोंडलचे गाणे गायले तेव्हा हिमेशला रहावले नाही आणि अश्रूंच्या माध्यमातून त्याने आपल्या भावनांना वाट करून दिली.

सोनी टीव्हीवरील इंडियन आयडल या शोचा फायनल इपिसोडचे चित्रीकरण सुरू होते. तेव्हा फायनलमधील अनेक स्पर्धकांनी शोदरम्यान आठवणींना उजाळा दिला. अनेकांनी हिमेश रेशमियाने कशी साथ दिली, कसे प्रोत्साहन दिले हे सांगितले. नंतर जेव्हा एका स्पर्धकाने रानु मोंडलचे तेरी मेरी हे गाणे गायले तेव्हा हिमेशच्या अश्रूंचा बांधच फुटला. हिमेश सोबत नेहा कक्कडही इमोशनल झाली.

