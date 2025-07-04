नरेंद्र मोदी ‘स्टार ऑफ घाना’

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांना घानाच्या सर्वोच्च नागरी पुरस्काराने सन्मानित करण्यात आले आहे. ‘द ऑफिसर ऑफ द ऑर्डर ऑफ द स्टार ऑफ घाना’ असे पुरस्काराचे नाव आहे. हा सन्मान म्हणजे हिंदुस्थान आणि घानाचे मैत्रीसंबंध वृद्धिंगत करण्याप्रतीची जबाबदारी आहे, अशा भावना मोदी यांनी व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

संबंधित बातम्या या पब्लिशरकडून आणखी

जनतेत संतापाची लाट; दिल्लीतही भाजप सरकारची पिछेहाट, ‘तो’ निर्णय घेतला मागे

Short news – चीन हिंदुस्थानचा कणा मोडतोय, मल्लिकार्जून खरगे यांची मोदी सरकारच्या धोरणावर टीका

दादरमध्ये शिवसैनिकांचे प्रसंगावधान, धोकादायक झाड हटवल्याने संकट टळले

शिवसैनिकांच्या प्रयत्नांमुळे बेपत्ता मुलाचा शोध

बदलापुरात भाजप आमदाराच्या घरासमोर गोळीबार

गाझापट्टीत इस्रायलचा रात्रभर हवाई हल्ला

‘ई’ वॉर्ड ऑफिस इमारतीचा पुनर्विकास स्थानिकांना विश्वासात घेऊनच होणार! शिवसेना, महाविकास आघाडीला आराखडे, नकाशांचे सादरीकरण

राज ठाकरे यांच्याविषयी आक्षेपार्ह पोस्ट, मनसैनिक पोहोचताच केदार सोमण लपला

मालीत तीन हिंदुस्थानींचे अपहरण, आफ्रिकी देशांतील नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षेबद्दल चिंता