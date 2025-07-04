नरेंद्र मोदी ‘स्टार ऑफ घाना’

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांना घानाच्या सर्वोच्च नागरी पुरस्काराने सन्मानित करण्यात आले आहे. ‘द ऑफिसर ऑफ द ऑर्डर ऑफ द स्टार ऑफ घाना’ असे पुरस्काराचे नाव आहे. हा सन्मान म्हणजे हिंदुस्थान आणि घानाचे मैत्रीसंबंध वृद्धिंगत करण्याप्रतीची जबाबदारी आहे, अशा भावना मोदी यांनी व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.

I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana.

