Video रशियाच्या राष्ट्रपती भवनावर युक्रेनचा ड्रोन हल्ला, पुतीन सुरक्षित

रशियाचे राष्ट्रपती व्लादमिर पुतीन यांच्या क्रेमलिन या निवासस्थानावर युक्रेनने ड्रोन हल्ला केल्याचा आरोप रशियाने केला आहे. युक्रेनने व्लादमिर पुतीन यांच्या हत्येची योजना आखली होती त्यासाठीच हे ड्रोन हल्ले करण्यात आले. सुदैवाने या हल्ल्यातून पुतिन सुरक्षित बचावले आहेत. रशियाने बुधवारी याबाबत माहिती दिली.

