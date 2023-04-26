छत्तीसगडमध्ये नक्षलवाद्यांनी घडवला स्फोट; 11 जवान शहीद

छत्तीसगडमधील दंतेवाडा येथे नक्षलवाद्यांनी घडवलेल्या IED स्फोटात 10 जवान आणि चालक शहीद झाल्याचं प्राथमिक वृत्त हाती आलं आहे.

दंतेवाडा येथील अरणपूर परिसरात हा हल्ला करण्यात आला आहे. जिल्हा राखीव पोलीस दलाच्या जवानांना घेऊन जाणाऱ्या वाहनाला नक्षलवाद्यांनी स्फोटकांनी उडवून लावले. त्यामुळे झालेल्या स्फोटात 10 जवान आणि चालक अशा 11 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला.

छत्तीसगढचे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल यांनी ‘नक्षलवाद्यांना आता सोडणार नाही. राज्यातील नक्षलवादाला समूळ नष्ट केलं जाईल’, असं म्हटलं आहे.

