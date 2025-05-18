हैदराबादमध्ये चारमिनारजवळ भीषण आग, 17 जणांचा मृत्यू

तेलंगानाची राजधानी हैदराबादमध्ये मोठी दुर्घटना घडली आहे. चारमिनारजवळ एका इमारतीला भीषण आग लागली आहे. या आगीत आतापर्यंत 17 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. मृतांमध्ये लहान मुलं आणि महिलांचाही समावेश आहे. या घटनेवर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि मुख्यमंत्री रेवंथ रेड्डी यांनी घटनेवर शोक व्यक्त केला आहे.

हैदराबादच्या गुलजार हाऊसमध्ये पहाटे साडे पाचच्या सुमारास आग लागली. ही आग इमारतीच्या तळ मजल्याला आग लागली आणि ही आग वरपर्यंत पसरत गेली. या अपघातात आतापर्यंत दहा जण जखमी झाले आहेत. सर्व जखमींना DRDO, उस्मानिया जनरल हॉस्पिटल आणि एका खासगी रुग्णालयात दाखल केले आहे. घटनेची माहिती मिळताच अग्निशमन दलाने घटनास्थळी धाव घेतली. अग्निशमन दलाने घटनास्थळी 11 गाड्या पाठवल्या.

17 people have lost their lives in the fire incident that broke out in a building in Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad earlier today: Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency & Civil Defence. pic.twitter.com/AjQGiczzyZ

PMO tweets, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The… pic.twitter.com/3LJ9ZXTLnB

— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025