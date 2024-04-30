लंडनमध्ये भररस्त्यात तलवारीने हल्ला, दोन पोलिसांसह अनेकांना भोसकले

लंडनमध्ये एक धक्कादायक घटना घडली आहे. लंडनमध्ये एका व्यक्तीने तलवारीने पोलीसांसह अनेकांना भोसकले आहे. यात दोन पोलिसांसह अनेक जण जखमी झाले आहेत. पोलिसांच्या माहितीनुसार हल्लेखोराने हल्ल्यापूर्वी एका घरात आपली गाडी घुसवली होती. याप्रकरणी 36 वर्षीय आरोपीला पोलिसांनी अटक केली आहे.

Police and emergency services are in Hainault at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.

We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community – this incident does not appear to be terror-related. pic.twitter.com/M2ljxeBu32

— Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024