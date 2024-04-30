लंडनमध्ये भररस्त्यात तलवारीने हल्ला, दोन पोलिसांसह अनेकांना भोसकले

लंडनमध्ये एक धक्कादायक घटना घडली आहे. लंडनमध्ये एका व्यक्तीने तलवारीने पोलीसांसह अनेकांना भोसकले आहे. यात दोन पोलिसांसह अनेक जण जखमी झाले आहेत. पोलिसांच्या माहितीनुसार हल्लेखोराने हल्ल्यापूर्वी एका घरात आपली गाडी घुसवली होती. याप्रकरणी 36 वर्षीय आरोपीला पोलिसांनी अटक केली आहे.

मेट्रोपॉलिटन पोलीसांनी मंगळवारी सांगितले की, ही घटना हेनॉल्ट जवळ सकाळी 7 च्या सुमारास घडली आहे. या हल्ल्यात अनेक लोकं जखमी झाली आहेत, या घटनेला दहशतवादाशी संबंधित म्हंटले जात नाही.

