जम्मू कश्मीरमध्ये हवाई दलाच्या ताफ्यावर दहशतवाद्यांचा हल्ला, तीन जवान जखमी

जम्मू काश्मीरमधील पूँछ जिल्ह्यात हवाई दलाच्या ताफ्यावर दहशतवादी हल्ला झाला असून यात तीन जवान जखमी झाले आहेत. पूँछ जिल्ह्यातील सुरानकोट भागातून हवाई दलाच्या दोन गाड्या जात असताना दहशतवाद्यांनी गाड्यांवर अंदाधुंद गोळीबार केला.

An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. The local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military… pic.twitter.com/y5uMnAUBfw

— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024