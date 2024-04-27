मुंबई विमानतळावर बॉम्ब ठेवल्याचा फोनने खळबळ, पोलीस तपास सुरू

शनिवारी संध्याकाळी मुंबई विमानतळावरील टर्मिनल क्रमांक 1 वर बॉम्ब ठेवल्याची धमकी देणारा फोन आल्याने एकच खळबळ उडाली होती. फोन येताच बॉम्बशोधक पथक आणि स्थानिक पोलिसांनी तत्काळ घटनास्थळी धाव घेतली. मात्र तपास केला असता पोलिसांच्या हाती काहीही सापडले नाही. त्यामुळे मुंबई विमातळ पोलिसांनी अज्ञात व्यक्तीविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे. तसेच पोलिसांच्या माध्यमातून फोन करणाऱ्या व्यक्तीचा शोध घेतला जात आहे.

