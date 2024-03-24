दिल्ली हादरली, चार वर्षाच्या मुलीवर शिक्षकाच्या भावाने केला बलात्कार

दिल्लीतील पांडव नगर भागात एका चार वर्षीय मुलीवर तिच्या ट्युशनच्या शिक्षकाच्या भावाने बलात्कार केल्याचे समोर आले आहे. या प्रकरणी पोलिसांनी अरमान नावाच्या नराधमाला अटक केली आहे.

#WATCH | Delhi Eastern Range’s Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi says, ” In Mandawali Police Station, yesterday a complaint was received that a 4-year-old girl was raped by a 34-year-old man at the place where she goes for tuition. We have registered a case and the man was… pic.twitter.com/WlYgwbVBnp

पूर्व दिल्लीतील पांडव नगर भागातील या मुलीवर शनिवारी रात्री एका 34 वर्षीय तरुणाने बलात्कार केला. मुलीने घरी येऊन तिच्यासोबत घडलेला प्रकार तिच्या पालकांना सांगितला. या प्रकरणी त्यांनी दिल्ली पोलिसांत तक्रार दाखल केली. त्यानंतर पोलिसांनी अरमानला अटक केली असून त्याच्यावर पोक्सो कायद्या अंतर्गत गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP East Apoorva Gupta says, “Rumours are being spread that the girl’s health is critical but this isn’t true, her condition is normal. All legal proceedings are going on, medical has been done and she is talking well to the counsellor. I appeal to the people to… https://t.co/nnwx7eg4Ow pic.twitter.com/gdgnPTT9qb

— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024