दिल्ली हादरली, चार वर्षाच्या मुलीवर शिक्षकाच्या भावाने केला बलात्कार

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

दिल्लीतील पांडव नगर भागात एका चार वर्षीय मुलीवर तिच्या ट्युशनच्या शिक्षकाच्या भावाने बलात्कार केल्याचे समोर आले आहे. या प्रकरणी पोलिसांनी अरमान नावाच्या नराधमाला अटक केली आहे.

पूर्व दिल्लीतील पांडव नगर भागातील या मुलीवर शनिवारी रात्री एका 34 वर्षीय तरुणाने बलात्कार केला. मुलीने घरी येऊन तिच्यासोबत घडलेला प्रकार तिच्या पालकांना सांगितला. या प्रकरणी त्यांनी दिल्ली पोलिसांत तक्रार दाखल केली. त्यानंतर पोलिसांनी अरमानला अटक केली असून त्याच्यावर पोक्सो कायद्या अंतर्गत गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे.

आरोपीच्या घराबाहेर संतप्त जनतेची तोडफोड

या घटनेबाबत पोलीस कोणतीही कारवाई करत नसल्याचे काही मेसेज व्हायरल झाले होते.त्यानंतर आसपासच्या परिसरतील जनता आरोपीच्या घराबाहेर जमा झाली व त्यांनी निदर्शने केली. यावेळी संतप्त जमावाने आरोपीच्या गाडीची व दुकानाची तोडफोड केली आहे.

