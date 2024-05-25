गुजरातमध्ये टीआरपी गेमझोनमध्ये भीषण आग, 24 जणांचा मृत्यू

गुजरातमधील राजकोट शहरात असलेल्या टीआरपी गेमझोनमध्ये भीषण आग लागली असून या आगीत 24 जणांचा म़ृत्यू झाल्याचे समोर आले आहे. मृतांमध्ये 9 मुलांचा देखील समावेश आहे.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Raju Bhargava, Police Commissioner, Rajkot, says, “Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have… https://t.co/Gd9N1Pd8ka pic.twitter.com/zKwIyaABHF

— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024