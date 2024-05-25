गुजरातमध्ये टीआरपी गेमझोनमध्ये भीषण आग, 24 जणांचा मृत्यू

सामना ऑनलाईन
|

गुजरातमधील राजकोट शहरात असलेल्या टीआरपी गेमझोनमध्ये भीषण आग लागली असून या आगीत 24 जणांचा म़ृत्यू झाल्याचे समोर आले आहे. मृतांमध्ये 9 मुलांचा देखील समावेश आहे.

